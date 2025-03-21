Commercial-News, Penny Saver, & Sturgis Sentinel News

Maple Goodness at the Michigan Maple Festival

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON
Above, Bobby Cunningham of Bristol, Ind. is all smiles after taste-testing maple syrup straight from the sugarhouse at the first weekend of the Michigan Maple Festival at Maple Row Sugarhouse in Jones Saturday.
Above, Levi Harmon of South Bend, Ind. stuffs his face with one of the last bites of pancake en route to a victor in the kids’ division of the Michigan Maple Festival’s Pancake-Eating Contest Saturday at Maple Row Sugarhouse in Jones.

