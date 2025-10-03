Marshall’s SkeletonFest adds more spooky fun

Courtesy photo



Jenny Risner-Wade appeared for the first time at Saturday’s “Bewitching Pellers” art show at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds.

SkeletonFest organizers added two new activities to keep the fun going all month long. Saturday younger kids were seen scurrying in and out of stores playing the Bone Voyage Scavenger Hunt.

Kimber Thompson, director of tourism at Choose Marshall said that teens and adults had their much more difficult version with the Skeleton Invasion Escape-Room type card game. She said, “They can go to the choosemarshall.com/events for the rest of the month for the game cards and instructions or visit the retailers participating.”

Thompson reported the new games were well received Saturday with several people approaching her. “They are planning to come back next year and other people are planning to participate during the month visiting all the skeletons and playing the games.” Fifteen newly designed figures and skeletons are up this year. The Staypuft inflatable is also a new decoration this year. She said mystical activities happening included palm reading, Tarot Card reading, and psychic reading.

Happening in tandem with SkeletonFest was the “Bewitching Peddlers of Halloween” art show. Albion’s Yellow Bird Chocolate Shop owner Jenny Risner-Wade participated. “This was Yellow Bird’s first time showing at the Bewitching Peddlers of Halloween and we had a great time,” she said. “The artists were so incredible and the collectors/customers who came from New York, Ohio and even the U.P. —-everyone was so friendly and happy!

“We had one customer who couldn’t get enough of our chocolate—- she came back three times that day!”

Other events happening during SkeletonFest were the Witches Walk & Cauldron Crawl, an opportunity to sample alcoholic drinks in downtown locations and the Zombie Walk at Maria’s Uncorked to raise funds for a local food bank.