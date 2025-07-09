Mattawan boys track team looks ahead

By John Raffel

Correspondent

MATTAWAN — Among the top performers for Mattawan boys track and field in regional action this season was junior sprinter Connor O’Rourke, who was fifth in the 100-meter dash in 11.33 seconds.

O’Rourke was fifth in the SMAC championships in the 100 with a personal record of 11.12 seconds.

He had finished third to start the season in the Paw Paw Lions Invitational. O’Rourke also had a lot of success in the 200-meter dash. He had a personal record of 22.38 for first place in a meet against St. Joseph. He also ran in relays for Mattawan during the season.

Another Wildcats who had a strong season was Jack Nicey, who was fifth in the 200 meters at the regional meet in 23.37 seconds. He had a PR during the outdoor season of 22.49 seconds. He had a PR during the indoor season of 23.41 seconds. He had a PR of 12 feet in the high jump.

Owen Fisher was seventh in the 1,600 meters at regionals in 4:33.0. He was sixth in the SMAC championships in 4:42.48. Also at regional, he was ninth in the 3,200 meters in 9:48.10.

The 4×200 relay outfit of Nick DeYoung, Benjamin VanLoo, O’Rourke and Nicey was fifth in 1:32.49.