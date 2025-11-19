McLaren honored as Otsego Educator of the Year

Shannan McLaren (center) was named 2025 Otsego Educator of the Year. She is flanked by Washington Street principal Jennifer Knight (left) and OPS superintendent Christie Robinson.

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Shannon McLaren has been a fixture for Otsego Public Schools for nearly three decades.

And in recognition of her unwavering dedication to the district’s students during that time, McLaren was named Otsego’s Educator of the Year for 2025.

The Otsego-Plainwell Area Chamber of Commerce presents the award.

According to McLaren, who currently serves as Student Success Coordinator at Washington Street Elementary, her favorite part of being an educator is watching students grow and learn in all areas of their lives.

“I love connecting and collaborating with staff and families to guide and support students,” she said. “Not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well.

“For me, it’s about building meaningful relationships, helping students navigate challenges, and knowing that I’ve made a positive impact on their lives.”

McLaren has been with OPS for the past 28 years. Prior to her time as Student Success Coordinate—for which she is in her fourth year—she was in the classroom. In addition to teaching math at Otsego Middle School, she taught fourth grade at Alamo Elementary before teaching fifth grade at Washington Street.

“I was truly shocked and deeply honored to learn that I received the Educator of the Year award,” McLaren said. “This recognition means so much to me, and I feel incredibly grateful to work alongside such dedicated colleagues, amazing students and a supportive community.”

Washington Street principal Jennifer Knight as had the opportunity to work closely with McLaren the past several years and as seen the genuine care that McLaren has for students.

“Shannon’s commitment extends far beyond the walls of her office or her job description,” Knight said. “She works tirelessly to meet both the academic and emotional needs of our students, ensuring that every child feels supported, valued, and capable of success.

“Whether she’s stepping into classrooms, leading small groups, mentoring students one-on-one, or coordinating school-wide initiatives, Shannon approaches each task with compassion, expertise, and an unwavering dedication to helping students thrive.”

Outside the classroom, McLaren also spent 14 years coaching middle school and high school students in various sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball and track.

McLaren said her time at Otsego has been “incredibly rewarding”, but Knight and others around McLaren say she is a gift to the district.

“There is truly no job Shannon won’t do to support our school community,” Knight said. “She is a trusted colleague, a fierce advocate for children and a pillar of Washington Street Elementary.

“Her ability to build strong relationships, nurture resilience in students, and collaborate seamlessly with staff embodies the very heart of what it means to be an educator.”

Knight further described McLaren as “a servant leader whose endless care makes a lasting difference every single day.”

While McLaren was the one who received the award, she credited her colleagues with creating an environment that’s conducive to helping students thrive.

“I am so thankful for the wonderful people I work with every day at OPS,” she said. “Their dedication, support, and passion make our school a truly special place, and I feel lucky to be part of such an incredible team.”