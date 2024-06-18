MDOT to make pavement repairs on M-60 and M-86

Photo via Michigan Department of Transportation

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that starting Tuesday, June 18, they will be performing some pavement repairs on stretches of M-60 and M-86 in Three Rivers.

The work will be done on East Michigan Avenue between Jefferson Street and Main Street and on South Main Street between Lutz Road and Michigan Avenue.

Work is expected to be done until Thursday, June 27, and single-lane closures with traffic shifts will be in place during that time.

MDOT said that the work will improve safety and ride quality and extend the life of the pavement. The agency is still planning on a full reconstruct of both Michigan Avenue and Main Street in Three Rivers in 2029.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.