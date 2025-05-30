Memorial Day ceremonies in TR remember those who gave everything

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

The American Legion Honor Guard leads the Three Rivers Memorial Day parade down North Main Street Monday.

COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON

Retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Shidaker rides by in a car during the Three Rivers Memorial Day parade Monday.

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — More than 600,000 American troops have died while fighting for their country ever since the Revolutionary War ended, according to Military.com, and local areas remembered the sacrifice those Americans made Monday while observing the Memorial Day holiday.

Every year, cities and villages in St. Joseph County, including Three Rivers, mark Memorial Day with parades, ceremonies, or other such festivities, to remember those who gave everything fighting for the United States. This year’s festivities were no exception.

Memorial Day in Three Rivers began with a street parade that stepped off around 10 a.m., led by the honor guard from the American Legion carrying the American flag, escorted in front by the Three Rivers Police Department. They were followed in the parade by the S.S. Richmond voiture from The Forty and Eight, the American Legion Auxiliary, and a car with retired Marine Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Shidaker. The Three Rivers High School Wildcat Marching Band followed behind them, as well as the Three Rivers Fraternal Order of Eagles before the parade wrapped up with local fire departments and ambulance services.

Overlooking the Portage River on East Michigan Avenue, the parade paused momentarily to honor those who lost their lives at sea. A wreath in the shape of an anchor, as per tradition, was tossed over the bridge and into the river by American Legion Chaplain Norm Stutesman. A 21-gun volley was then done by the American Legion Honor Guard to honor them, followed by the playing of Taps by bugler Daniel Mayer from the Wildcat Marching Band.

Riverside Cemetery was the final stop on the parade route, where a brief ceremony was held in the veteran’s section of the burial ground.

In the opening prayer for the ceremony, Stutesman asked for blessings on the day “to pay homage to those brave men and women who’ve gone before us,” and prayed that they rest in peace.

After the prayer, the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance were done, followed by a reading of a list of veterans from the local area who passed away in the last year. Amazing Grace was played on the bagpipe during this time.

Locals and visitors who attended the ceremony by the dozens then watched as the American Legion Honor Guard gave another 21-gun volley, followed by a final playing of Taps by buglers Addison Ludwig and Mayer from the marching band.

Directly following the salute was a final prayer by Stutesman, praying for attendees to be “mindful of those things we have heard and said this morning,” and to remember every day “the sacrifices of all our veterans.”

At the close of the ceremony, Three Rivers Mayor Tom Lowry gave a final message to those in attendance, saying, “These men and women not only served and answered that call, but they gave the ultimate sacrifice in order to keep our democracy alive and allows us to be here today.”

You can find a listing of the veterans from the local area who passed away between last year’s Memorial Day and this year’s holiday at the end of this article.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.