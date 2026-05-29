Memorial Day ceremony honors the fallen, in nation’s 250th year

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging (COA) is soliciting sealed proposals from qualified and licensed architectural firms to provide comprehensive architectural and engineering services for an interior renovation project at the Rivers Enrichment Center located at 1200 W. Broadway Street Three Rivers, MI 49093.

The selected firm shall provide full professional services necessary to produce complete, coordinated, permit-ready and bid-ready construction documents, and to support the COA through permitting and construction bidding phases.

Proposals must be received by Wednesday, June 26, 2026 by 2:00pm EDT. Bid documents may be obtained by contacting the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. The COA reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

All communications regarding this RFP shall be directed to:

Pamela Riley

Executive Director, St. Joseph County Commission on Aging

Phone: (269)279-8083 Email: priley@sjccoa.com