Memorial Day ceremony honors the fallen, in nation’s 250th year

By Dennis Volkert
The annual Memorial Day observance was held May 25 in Sturgis.
Following tradition, the parade began at Sturgis VFW and continued to Oaklawn Park, where a ceremony took place.
Featured speaker was Ren Hartung, HM3 (Hospital Corpsman), Petty Officer 3rd class. He served aboard USNS Comfort during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Hartung’s speech focused on the roots of Memorial Day, initially known as Decoration Day when it began soon after the conclusion of the Civil War.
“I believe when I speak for all of us, former soldiers, sailors and Marines, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for joining us today and remembering our lost comrades,” he said.
Rob Millard, commander of VFW Honor/Color Guard, led the pledge of alliance, and Marving Shields, Marvin Shields, E8 retired, Michigan National Guard, was in charge of flag-raising.
“Roll Call of Wars” was conducted by Richard Shields, Commander, VFW post 1355.
“Salute to the Wars,” with placing of wreaths, was led by Larry Richardson, FCCS (SW) USN Retired.
Bob Weed, Navy retired, gave “Roll Call of the Dead,” for veterans laid to rest at Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Sturgis High School band, under direction of James Whitehead, included patriotic pieces, including the national anthem, plus Taps and Echo performed by two band members.
“Salute to the Dead” was conducted by VFW’s Honor Guard.
Mayor Frank Perez gave the opening address. Mike Stiles of WBET served as master of ceremonies.
Bob Kilburn, chaplain at American Legion Post 73, read the benediction.
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By Dennis Volkert