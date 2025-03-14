Mendon girls bounced in regionals by Reading

By Steve Eldridge

CONCORD —It was a tough finish to the season for the Mendon girls after winning a district championship last week. The Lady Hornets traveled to Concord Monday night, squaring off against the Reading Rangers in their regional opener. After the first eight minutes, it seemed like the game would remain close the rest of the way, as the Lady Rangers led by three, 15-12. Unfortunately for Mendon, that wasn’t the case.

Reading held the Lady Hornets to a total of eight points for the remainder of the game, winning 44-20. Mendon only managed a single point in the second quarter, a five-spot in the third, and one two-point bucket in the final period.

Cienna Nightingale hit a basket for Mendon with just under a minute gone in the first quarter, giving the Hornets the early lead at 2-0, but the Rangers were able to answer that, going on to grab the lead and they never trailed the rest of the way. Reading was able to score in double-figures the first three quarters, and closed the game out with seven points in the fourth.

Gracie Schultz and senior Brianna Heitkamp both scored eight points in the loss, while Cienna Nightingale finished with four. No other Hornet was able to dent the scoring column.

Aubree Ervans led the Reading effort with 10 points, Maggie Santure scored nine, and Abby Affholter finished with eight points.

The Rangers advance to the regional finals, where they’ll face tournament host Concord. The Yellowjackets enter the finals on the heels of a tight 35-34 victory over the St. Patrick Shamrocks.

Mendon ends the season with an overall record of 12-11.