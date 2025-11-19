Mike’s Musings: Thanksgiving us your time to express thanks

Thanksgiving has a way of arriving right when we need it most. After another year filled with the usual mix of noise—politics, inflation, crises abroad, and the ever-present rush of everyday life—this holiday stands as a rare invitation to stop, breathe, and take stock of what’s still good and grounding in our lives. And despite all the turbulence in the world, there is plenty to be thankful for.

First and foremost, Thanksgiving reminds us of the value of community—something we often overlook. Whether our tables are surrounded by extended family, a small circle of friends, or just a few loved ones we consider family, the day is a reminder that relationships are what steady us. In a world where division is amplified, it’s remarkable how a shared meal can bring people closer, soften disagreements, and restore a sense of belonging. The simple act of gathering around a table remains one of the most powerful expressions of togetherness.

We should also be thankful for the people who work quietly but tirelessly to keep our communities moving. Police officers, firefighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, and hospital staff—many of whom won’t get the day off—will spend Thanksgiving serving others. Grocery workers, truck drivers, farmers, and utility crews often go unnoticed, yet they form the backbone of our daily lives. I would be remiss to not include newspaper staffers such as delivery people, and reporters that work on Thanksgiving. Without them, the conveniences we take for granted wouldn’t exist. Gratitude is owed not only on holidays, but it’s worth saying clearly today.

There is also something to be said for appreciating the freedoms we enjoy. Regardless of political leanings, we live in a nation where disagreement is allowed, speech is free, and elections are decided by ballots, not bullets. At a time when many parts of the world are facing conflict and censorship, that’s no small blessing. Thanksgiving gives us a chance to reflect on those freedoms and the men and women—past and present—who defend them.

And then there are the simple blessings, the ones most people don’t realize they rely on until they’re challenged: health, if we’re fortunate enough to have it; shelter and warmth as the temperature drops; the ability to put food on the table; a job or career that provides stability; and the chance to wake up each day and start anew. Personally I have taken my health for granted, and I pray I can come to a realization as to how important it is. These aren’t headlines; they’re the quiet foundation of a good life.

Finally, Thanksgiving offers something rare in our fast-paced culture: perspective. For at least one day, we’re encouraged to look not at what we lack, but at what we already have. Gratitude doesn’t erase problems, but it reframes them. It reminds us that hope is justified, that progress is possible, and that even in difficult times, we’re surrounded by more good than we often recognize.

So, as we carve the turkey, pass the mashed potatoes, or settle in to watch the Lions manhandle the Green Bay Packers, let’s take a moment to acknowledge the things that truly matter. Our families. Amen. Our friends. Amen. Our freedoms. Amen. Our communities. Amen The opportunities we enjoy. And the countless people who work every day to make life better, safer, and more stable for the rest of us.

In a world that rarely pauses, Thanksgiving does. And that alone is something worth being thankful for. Please join me and millions of families, who give thanks for what we have on Thanksgiving Day. This Thursday is more than a food feast and football watch party. It is truly about being thankful foor what we have.

Like this: Like Loading...