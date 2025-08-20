Mike’s Musings: Why So Many Michiganders Under 30 Can’t Afford a House

The dream of homeownership, once a clear stepping stone into adulthood, now feels like a mirage for many Michiganders under 30. Despite living in a state often touted for its affordability, structural barriers have erased much of the margin that once gave younger buyers a fighting chance.

Believe it or not, Michigan home prices are on the rise. As of July 2025, the median home price in the state is $292,600, up 5.6% year-over-year according to Redfin. In 2022, the state’s median home value stood at $224,400, a 50% increase since 2012.

Meanwhile, wage growth hasn’t kept pace. Michigan’s median household income hovers around $50,800, with a per-capita income of about $27,550. That stark disparity means that housing becomes less affordable over time, especially for younger adults who are just beginning their financial journeys.

What’s striking to me is that in the 1950’s homeownership for those 30 and under stood at nearly 50%. But now that percentage has sunk below 30 percent.

I remember buying my first home at 25. I didn’t have a large income but managed to weasel a small downpayment from my savings, and made it happen. After all it made more sense to buy a home than pay rent, especially when the monthly mortgage payment was below my previous rent payment.

But that was then, and now times have changed. The gap between wages and housing has increased dramatically. Combine that with the current high mortgage interest rates and unless you are a tech millionaire, housing is unaffordable for the 30 and under crowd.

For instance, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, a full-time worker would need to earn $24.46 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rental, which is nearly double the state’s minimum wage of $12.48. That forces minimum wage workers to take on nearly 78 hours per week of work just to cover rent. Mind you we are talking about rent; home ownership would be an even bigger hurdle.

In counties that Wilcox Newspapers serves nearly half of homes were built before 1970. Even if you have the downpayment and can afford the monthly mortgage, buyers face steep renovation and maintenance costs—even if the sticker price is relatively low (around $153,500. These hidden expenses make many affordable-looking houses financially precarious for low-income or first-time buyers.

Young adults often carry student loan debt, have limited savings, and don’t benefit from generational wealth transfers. Though some older homeowners benefit from historically low mortgage rates or inherited equity, these advantages seldom extend to those under 30 unless they’re exceptionally fortunate.

In summary for Michiganders under 30, the dream of owning a home is being squeezed from both ends: rising prices on one side and stagnant incomes, debt, and unaffordable rent on the other. Even in areas with lower cost burdens, the structural hurdles—debt, savings, credit histories, lack of inherited equity—leave many young people locked out.

What needs to be done:

Stronger affordable housing policies and down payment assistance.

Higher minimum wages aligned with the real cost of living.

Incentives to convert aging housing stock into livable, affordable homes.

Programs to help young adults build credit, savings, and equity. Although I list this last, it is the most important. Many young adults have not had to endure a Civics class in high school therefore know little about building credit and saving money.

Without bold, targeted action, the American Dream in Michigan and the U.S. risks becoming a fading myth for the under-30 crowd.

