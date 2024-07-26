[UPDATED] Missing woman sought in Three Rivers

Three Rivers police are searching for 46-year-old Melanie Jo Loree, who was last seen July 8 in the 300 block of South Erie Street in Three Rivers. (Photo via Three Rivers Police Department)

UPDATE 3:55 p.m. 7/26/2024: Loree was found safe and sound Friday, according to the Three Rivers Police Department.

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman that went missing earlier this month.

Police say 46-year-old Melanie Jo Loree was last seen on July 8 in the 300 block of South Erie Street in Three Rivers. She is described as a white female, 5 feet and 2 inches tall, and 160 lbs., with reddish-brown hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on her neck and arms.

Anyone with information as to Loree’s whereabouts or if they have seen Loree are asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at (269) 278-1235 or St. Joseph County Central Dispatch at (269) 467-4195.