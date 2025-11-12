Mitchell honors Jepkemawith Veterans Day speech

Otsego held its annual Veterans Day ceremony at Memorial Park, with City Manager Aaron Mitchell honoring Josh Jepkema. (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, major hostilities of World War 1 were formally ended.

Since then, Nov. 11 has been set aside to honor military veterans, first known as Armistice Day before, in 1954, being renamed Veterans Day.

And on Tuesday, Nov. 11, many local residents joined thousands throughout the nation in pausing to honor those who have served our country in the armed forces.

Ceremonies were held at the Greater Plainwell Veterans Memorial in Plainwell’s Sherwood Park as well as at Memorial Park in Otsego.

At the ceremony in Otsego, City Manager Aaron Mitchell “had the honor” to be the guest speaker.

Here is a copy of the speech he shared, honoring veteran Josh “Jeep” Jepkema, who recently passed away:

“Good morning. Happy Veterans Day to everyone and thank you veterans for your service.

“I am usually reluctant to speak at Veteran’s Day services. One of the few places that I am hesitant to speak, ever. If you don’t believe me, just ask the Mayor.

“My reluctance to speak is certainly not out of a lack of respect, it is out of a lack of appropriateness in my mind. This day is about you veterans and no one else. You have lived a life of sacrifice and most definitely should not have to sacrifice this day as well for a simple civilian.

“However, I feel like this year is different. Sadly, you have recently lost one of your brothers. A true loss in all aspects of the word.

“The shocking loss of Jeep is felt throughout the community in so many ways. I am honored to speak today on the community’s behalf of the impact that he made. I cannot speak to Jeep’s time in service overseas or his leadership that many of you got to see. But what I can speak on is what I saw here in Otsego; which was a veteran serving his community.

“Josh Jepkema (Jeep) in recent years took over the reins as the Commander of the VFW Post. From my understanding this role was ‘a little outside of his comfort zone.’ As I worked with Jeep on permits and requests for events, I found him to have an open mind, a willingness to learn from others and serve his fellow veterans and community.

“That is what I saw and I am certain that those are the very same traits that made him an excellent soldier, commander and friend. Under his leadership, I among other civilians have noticed the VFW Post 3030 thrive in serving the Otsego community.

“One of the last conversations I had with Jeep was about the VFW and the City of Otsego partnering going forward. It was a conversation that I am guessing is rather similar to conversations others have had with Jeep at some point.

“Started out a ‘little heated’ based on frustrations with misunderstandings until we were both able to get all of the details out. But ended in a great spot of optimism for the future with our partnership being needed to reach our shared goals.

“That was possible because Jeep was able to listen to others; a trait that is hard to find in today’s world.

“That conversation was centered on some great opportunities for the Memorial Day Parade going forward. A partnership that would allow for the City to assist in the organization of the parade while the VFW was able to continue to control all aspects of the parade and keep the long-standing traditions. A real win-win situation.

“I hope those plans can still go forward and the City looks forward to discussing that with the VFW leadership in the coming months.

“While we are all incredibly sad to feel the loss that we encountered by losing Jeep, it pales in comparison to the loss Dawn and the rest of Jeep’s family have endured. I would be foolish to mention our loss and not acknowledge the life changing difficulty in the loss of Jeep as a husband and as a father.

“To Jeep’s family, I am so sorry for your loss and I pray that you find peace at some point with his passing.

“In closing I would like to remind everyone that Jeep was passionate, hardworking, kind, giving and thoughtful. The very same traits many of you veterans possess.

“Going forward I ask that you continue to serve your community in the many roles that you do, like Jeep. Whether it is in the formal capacity through the Post or as simple as checking in on your neighbors in need or volunteering at your church or children’s schools.

“When you do that you not only serve your community but you also serve Jeep and every other veteran’s legacy.

“I invite you all to attend our next City Commission meeting on Monday night at 7 p.m. where we will be honoring Jeep’s service with a Resolution of Commemoration. Thank you.”