Moyer announces resignation from Sturgis City Commission Third turnover in the 2nd Precinct seat since 2023

Rodger Moyer announced his resignation from Sturgis City Commission, effective at the end of April. Dennis Volkert/Sentinel

A seat on Sturgis City Commission’s 2nd Precinct is open again.

Rodger Moyer on Wednesday announced will resign at the end of April, due to moving away from the district.

In November, Moyer was elected to the seat vacated by Alan Albarran, who announced his resignation in April 2024, also due to relocation.

In October 2023, Albarran and Moyer each interviewed for the position as successor to Brandon Kinsey, who the previous month announced his plan to step away, for personal reasons. Following the interviews, commissioners appointed Albarran, whose swear-in took place the following month.

Moyer’s final regular meeting with the board is April 23.

A preliminary plan to fill the Moyer vacancy is to conduct interviews in May.

The commission seat is a four-year term.