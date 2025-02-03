Multiple animals lost, many rescued in Three Rivers house fire

Pictured is the aftermath of a house fire Sunday in the 600 block of Eighth Street in Three Rivers, where multiple animals were lost. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — Multiple animals, including two dogs, were lost in a house fire Sunday in Three Rivers.

According to Three Rivers Fire Department Chief Paul Schoon, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the 600 block of Eighth Street at 12:01 p.m., which was in progress at the time.

Schoon said when firefighters arrived on scene three minutes later, they observed heavy fire and smoke coming out of the first floor of the house. The homeowner was not at the house at the time of the fire. Schoon said it took within 10 minutes for the bulk of the fire to be knocked down, and eventually put out before it spread to the second floor of the house.

Two dogs and a few small, unidentified animals were lost in the fire, according to Schoon Sunday, while he reported the majority of snakes, lizards and other mammals at the house that were kept at the house as part of a reptile business that the homeowner ran survived. The survivors included two other adult dogs and six puppies, with one of the adult dogs requiring first aid on scene, and is still alive, according to Schoon. No human injuries were reported.

Crews assisted in the removal of remaining animals in the house for several hours afterward, as well as salvage and overhaul on scene.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and is under investigation. Schoon said he does not believe the fire to be suspicious.

Three Rivers Fire Department was assisted by Fabius-Park Fire Department, Centreville Fire Department, the Three Rivers Police Department, and St. Joseph County Victim Services.

Robert Tomlinson can be reached at 279-7488 or robert@wilcoxnewspapers.com.