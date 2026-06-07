Multiple serious injuries reported in vehicle-buggy crash

BURR OAK TWP. — Three people riding in a horse-and-buggy were seriously injured and had to be airlifted following a crash in Burr Oak Township Friday night.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, officers were dispatched at 8:16 p.m. to Maystead Road near Needham Road for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a horse-and-buggy.

Police claim that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Maystead Road struck the rear of the horse-and-buggy that was traveling in the same direction. As a result, officers say all four occupants of the buggy were ejected. Three of the four sustained serious injuries.

Among those injured was a pregnant woman who remains in critical condition, and two young children involved in the crash are reported in stable condition.

The driver, a 54-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail pending further investigation. Police claim that drug use may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Burr Oak Fire Department, Colon Fire Department, LifeCare Ambulance, Michigan State Police, Med Flight, Samaritan and St. Joseph County Central Dispatch.