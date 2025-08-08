Music, magic, comedy highlight Sturges-Young Performance Series

Sturges-Young Center for the Arts has announced its 2025-2026 Performance Series.
It involves a variety of entertainment: ‘90s pop music, ballet, magic, big-band nostalgia and comedy.
Here is the schedule:
Oct. 25: Deep Blue Something. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Anniversary Tour.
Dec. 3: Dance Alive National Ballet. “The Nutcracker.”
Feb. 7: Krendl Magic. Illusionism and magic.
March 7: Jukebox Saturday Night. Music of Mancini.
April 11: Josh Blue Live. Standup comedy.
Series tickets available now, beginning at $150. Visit sturgesyoung.com or call 269-651-8541.
Tickets for individual shows will become available at a later date, to be announced.
Additional details at sturgesyoung.com.
