Music, magic, comedy highlight Sturges-Young Performance Series

Sturges-Young Center for the Arts in Sturgis has announced its Performance Series for 2025-26.
Dates and featured shows:
Oct. 25: Deep Blue Something. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Anniversary Tour.
Dec. 3: Dance Alive National Ballet. “The Nutcracker.”
Feb. 7: Krendl Magic. Illusionism and magic.
March 7: Jukebox Saturday Night. Music of Mancini.
April 11: Josh Blue Live. Standup comedy.
Showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with exception of Dance Alive (7 p.m.)
Series tickets available now, beginning at $150. Visit sturgesyoung.com or call 269-651-8541.