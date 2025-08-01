Music, magic, comedy highlight Sturges-Young Performance Series

Sturges-Young Center for the Arts in Sturgis has announced its Performance Series for 2025-26.

Dates and featured shows:

Oct. 25: Deep Blue Something. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” Anniversary Tour.

Dec. 3: Dance Alive National Ballet. “The Nutcracker.”

Feb. 7: Krendl Magic. Illusionism and magic.

March 7: Jukebox Saturday Night. Music of Mancini.

April 11: Josh Blue Live. Standup comedy.

Showtimes are scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with exception of Dance Alive (7 p.m.)

Series tickets available now, beginning at $150. Visit sturgesyoung.com or call 269-651-8541.