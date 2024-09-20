Napoleon win Rivalry Jug for fourth consecutive year

by Jeff Steers

Contributing Writer

The Jug will stay at Napoleon High School following a rivalry win over Columbia Central last Friday.

Napoleon claimed the Jug – which the winner posts the score on – with a 22-13 win over Columbia Central. CCHS led 13-6 at halftime but Napoleon came back to win the contest.

Here are football scores from last week for area schools.

Napoleon 22, Columbia Central 13: Marcello Flores scored in a 42-yard pick six for Napoleon to help the Pirates eliminate a halftime deficit. Flores also scored on offense on a short run in the first half. Jayden Service scored the other touchdown for Napoleon. The Pirates finished with 234 rushing yards on 48 carries. Nic Richardson and Julian Sims scored on touchdown runs for CCHS in the contest. Napoleon (2-1) travels to Manchester for a Cascades Conference Western Division showdown Friday at 7 p.m. CCHS (0-3) hosts Addison hoping to get its first win of the season next Friday at the same time.

Lumen Christi 44, St. Michaels 0: Lumen Christi Catholic High School football Coach Herb Brogan said Kenyon Bushinski is “one of the hardest workers on the team.” Bushinski got his chance to shine with three touchdowns in the non-conference win over St. Michaels of Canada. He scored on runs of 7, 2, and 50 yards for the Titans in the blowout win. Also scoring for Lumen Christi were Amerion Clay, Isaac Rehberg, and Tommy King. The Titans ran for more than 300 yards in the contest with Bushinski gaining 93 yards. Clay added an interception on defense and Jack Fitzpatrick recovered a fumble for LCCHS. The Titans (2-1) travel to Detroit U of D Jesuit Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Michigan Center 14, Jonesville 6: Michigan Center earned its first win of the season with a road victory last Friday. Braylen Brown broke a long run in the second half setting up a Tyree Jones touchdown putting the Cardinals up by eight points. Carson Playford carried the football 16 times for 152 yards and John Milks scored the touchdown for Jonesville. Harper Griffiths finished with 10 tackles for Jonesville. Jonesville (1-2) hosts Hanover-Horton next Friday while Michigan Center (1-2) hosts Leslie at 7 p.m. for fall homecoming.

Western 28, Marshall 8: Brody Videto threw for 172 passing yards as Western opened play in the Interstate-8 Conference last Friday. Maverick Hammond with his favorite target catching eight passes for 137 yards and three touchdowns. D.J. VanRiper spurred the defense with a pick-six for the Panthers. A short pass from Austin Miller to Carer Pratt in the fourth quarter was the only score for Marshall. Miller finished with 110 yards of offense for the Redhawks. Western (3-0) travels to Hastings next Friday in a key I-8 battle beginning at 7 p.m. Marshall hosts Dowagiac Friday with the annual Hall of Fame festivities. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.

Addison 46, East Jackson 8: Caleb Potts ran for 118 yards and two scores as Addison improved to 2-1 on the season with the victory. Touchdowns were also scored by Austin Wilson, Mikey Trumble, Keegan Deel, and Byron Creech. East Jackson scored on a 15-yard pass from Amaree Padgett to K.J Olivier for a touchdown. Defensively, Padgett and Landin Hendricks tallied 11 tackles each for the Trojans. Addison travel to Columbia Central next week for a 7 p.m. kickoff. East Jackson (0-3) will also be on the road with a Cascades Conference West matchup against Grass Lake beginning at 7 p.m.

Hanover-Horton 49, Grass Lake 21: The Comets amassed more than 500 yards of offense in the win over Grass Lake. Luke Soper was 3-for-3 for 102 passing yards and a 65-yard touchdown pass at Gavin Berkeypile. Lukas Nadell rand for 111 yards and three touchdowns and Austyn Hocter added 116 yards and one score. Soper scored the other touchdown for HH on a run. Adam Ley led Hanover-Horton with seven tackles including 3.5 tackles for losses. Brayden Lape threw for 372 yards and three scores for Grass Lake. Bryant Cook caught seven passes for 114 yards and Jacob Collins added seven catches for 105 yards. Grass Lake (2-1) hosts East Jackson for a 7 p.m. kickoff next Friday while Hanover-Horton (3-0) travels to Jonesville.

Leslie 62, Vandercook Lake 12: Joel Cranmore was the star for Leslie throwing for 359 yard with five touchdowns and 80 yards rushing for four more scores. Jayden Colby caught five passes for 47 yards and Braydin Johnson caught three passes for 108 yards and three scores for Leslie. Defensively, the Blackhawks were led by Parker Franklin with seven tackles and one sack. Vandercook Lake was led by Leland Barton with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score and a 20-yard touchdown reception from Chris Jimenez. Leslie (3-0) travels to Michigan Center and Vandercook Lake (1-2) travels to Homer next Friday for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

Springport 36, Sand Creek 12: Springport improved to 3-0 on the season with a non-conference win over Sand Creek. Stone Overweg registered his second pick-six interception return for a score to secure the game. Brendan Barrett was outstanding versus the running game of Sand Creek according to Coach Ben Pack. Gibson Overweg finished with 137 passing yards for Springport. The Spartans travel to Stockbridge next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Mendon 84, Concord 20: Mendon High School scored early and often in the road win against Concord, leading 72-20 at halftime. The Yellowjackets started well with a 17-yard pass from Gavin Riske to Alex Smith for a touchdown. Trent Frazer scored on a 2-yard run for Concord in the first quarter pulling withing four points at 16-12. Concord trailed 30-20 following a 36-yard pass from Riske to Jordan Medellin. But Mendon scored eight touchdowns to put away Concord. Riske finished with 225 passing yards and Medellin caught 10 of those passes for 144 yards. Concord (2-1) travels to Britton-Deerfield next Friday for a conference contest beginning at 7 p.m.

Hastings 48, Northwest 6: The Mounties fell at home in an Interstate-8 matchup. Northwest (0-3) hosts Coldwater next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff in I-8 action.

Jackson 28, Tecumseh 20: Jackson High School opens the season 3-0 for the first time in five seasons with the home win against Tecumseh. Blair Pippen scored on a run and Zyair Simpson added a score on a long pass from Cryon Stamper. Jackson travels to Pinckney next Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff.