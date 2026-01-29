New curbside recycling schedule begins immediately in Sturgis

There has been some confusion about dates for curbside recycling in Sturgis, city manager Andrew Kuk said.

The new contract is structured for collection every two weeks for each residence, instead of twice-monthly, as had been the case since the service began.

The city had hoped to begin the new cycle in February, but Borden is starting immediately. So, residents on the north side of U.S. 12 will have their next pick-up on Jan. 30.

The next collection on the south side is Feb. 5.

Residents may view the schedule for a specific address at www.bordenwasteaway.com.

The 2026 recycling calendar is available on the city’s website, bit.ly/4qb27QP, on the Borden website, and will be mailed with upcoming utility bills.

Questions may be directed to Borden, 800-386-3313.