New K-9 team brings safety, support to PCS

Beginning on Monday, March 2, a new K-9 team will join Plainwell Community Schools. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A pair of new faces will soon be seen around Plainwell Community Schools.

Ginny, a K-9 service dog, and her handler Jean Freeman will be at PCS beginning Monday, March 2.

Ginny is trained for both therapy and safety, including bomb and firearm detection.

“Plainwell Community Schools is dedicated to creating a safe and secure learning environment for both our students and staff,” district officials said in a release. “As part of this commitment, we are implementing various security enhancements within our facilities, providing training for staff and students, improving reporting and response systems and reinforcing our strong partnerships with local authorities.

“With this in mind, we are excited to introduce the Trojan community to Ginny.”

The K-9 team of Ginny and Freeman are expected to be in all district facilities daily. They will also be at some after-school events to “ensure safety and security while offering reassurance and support to both students and staff.”

“This certified safety dog team can detect firearms, explosives and other items which are prohibited in our buildings,” officials said. “Jean and Ginny will act as a proactive solution and deterrent to bringing illegal items onto school property.

“The K-9 team will provide another layer to school safety and proactively deter unlawful behavior.”

Ways Ginny and Freeman will ensure safety include:

Monitoring students and visitors as they enter our buildings

Monitoring hallways and lockers between class periods

Sniffing backpacks and bags

Sweeping the perimeter of the school buildings and cars in the parking lot

Providing security escorts as necessary

Freeman, much like PCS Safety Director Bob Farris, also has comprehensive training and certification to carry a firearm.

When not actively searching for prohibited items, Ginny will be an emotional support animal.

“This will provide students and staff with another mental health outlet as well as safe social interaction opportunities during the school day,” officials said.

If any students have allergies to dogs or experiences anxiety or fear around them, parents or guardians are asked to contact the student’s school building.

Funding for the new K-9 team came from PCS choosing to opt in to additional 31aa safety grant funding from the state of Michigan.

Section 31aa is a state-funded program administered by the Michigan Department of Education that provides per-pupil dollars for school safety and mental health initiatives, including school resource officers, safety dogs and security improvements.

Districts must opt in to receive the funding and agree to spending, reporting and state oversight requirements.

Many districts throughout the state—529, according to PCS officials—elected not to opt in.

In addition to the new K9 team, PCS is also rolling out a new Online Safety Hub designed for parents, staff and students.

“The hub offers a wide array of resources to help navigate social media, AI trends, internet safety, gaming, screen time and many other modern challenges we encounter as parents, children and staff,” officials said.

The hub can be accessed through the district website or directly at plainwellschools.onlinesafetyhub.io.