Drivers headed east on M-89 may have noticed a new sign as they enter Otsego.

Last month, the city posted a sign honoring the 2021 Otsego High School boys cross country team, which won the Division 2 state championship.

The state title was the first in program history for Otsego. The girls cross country team has a pair of state titles to its credit.

In addition to the state championship, the boys cross country team also won Wolverine Conference and regional crowns last season.

The Bulldogs will begin the defense of their state championship in August, as the 2022 season will get going at that time. (Photo provided)