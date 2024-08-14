New Wades’ docks in, Red Flame to go

By Scott Sullivan

Wade’s Bayou has two new floating but soon will lose its third-year giant red ring.

Douglas City Council Aug. 5 thanked the new rowing docks’ unnamed donor for helping replace the downtown waterfront park’s aging old one, noting too time and the elements had rendered the 2022-installed “Red Flame” sculpture difficult, if not impossible, to repair.

The latter is last of seven Jeremy Barnett and Jason Maracani area public art installations commissioned by the Saugatuck Center for the Arts to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

All were planned to be de-installed in fall 2022, but what became Wade’signature sculpture stayed

This October, said city manager Lisa Nocerini, its brightly red painted sticks will be repurposed into cold frames, garden beds and other projects around the communities.

“We want to thank the SCA for sharing this piece with us over the past few years,” Nocerini said.

