New War Memorial unveiling at the Springport Cemetery

Memorial Day in Springport was extra special this year, as the Adams-Rockey VFW Post 6056 dedicated a new War Memorial at the Springport Cemetery.

The post had received a $2,500 donation from Harold Webb’s Trust fund. Webb was a past post commander and life member of VFW Post 6056. His children asked that the post do something special with the donation. VFW Members Bill Gibbs and Jerry Riske came up with the idea for the new War Memorial and presented it to the membership and the memorial was approved.

Royal Monument of Springport acquired the black granite from India and did the engraving. On the back of the memorial are the names for whom the VFW and American Legion Post are named, Thomas Adams and Max Rockey who were both Killed in Action in WWII; David Bernheisel and Thomas Riley who were Killed in Action in Vietnam; and Kenneth Parker who is Missing in Action from the Korean War. Other veterans donated $500 to also have their names on the memorial.

The new War Memorial was unveiled by Webb’s daughter Anita Brown, her children Allison and Aaron, and VFW members Bill Gibbs and Jerry Riske.

Prior to Memorial Day, VFW members and volunteers put flags on veterans’ graves at the cemetery. They also planted flowers and put new flags on all the memorials and at the Post.

Memorial Day events began with a concert and program at the Post followed by a parade to the cemetery where the new memorial was unveiled. After the service at the cemetery, there was a Chicken BBQ dinner at the Post with all funds going toward the building fund.