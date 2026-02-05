No injuries in house fire on Maple Street in Sturgis, investigation of cause continues

Sturgis Department of Public Safety’s fire division is investigating cause of a blaze Feb. 4 at a home at 229 N. Maple St.

Upon arrival, around 5 p.m., flames and smoke were visible from second-story windows on the north and east sides of the structure, the department said.

Firefighters confirmed no occupants were in the home at the time.

Fire had extended throughout the structure, including the attic space, prior to fire department arrival, resulting in a “prolonged suppression operation,” DPS officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates were not available as of early Feb. 5.