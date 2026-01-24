No one injured in Fabius Twp. house fire

FABIUS TWP. — No injuries were reported following an early-morning fire in Fabius Township Saturday morning.

According to the Fabius-Park Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 3 a.m. to a home in the 11000 block of Lakeshore Drive for a reported structure fire.

Firefighters say a working attic fire was found at the single-story home when they arrived, with “heavy smoke” showing. Crews from FPFD and the Three Rivers Fire Department brought the fire under control within 15 minutes after what they called an “aggressive interior attack.”

All occupants were able to safely exit the house with no injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

FPFD was assisted by TRFD, the Newberg Fire Department and St. Joseph County Central Dispatch.