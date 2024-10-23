North Shores advances inland condos plan

North Shores of Saugatuck hopes to build eight site condominiums on the tract shown at right. It lies north of 135th Avenue between the developer’s Commercial Boulevard to the east and entry to Lake Michigan homes on the west side. Ingress/egress would come via the gated road, shown curving at lower right.

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission Oct. 15 granted North Shores of Saugatuck preliminary site plan approval for a 21.42-acre, eight-condominium development north of 135th Avenue.

North Shores, whose principal is Holland-based Padnos Inc. president Jeff Padnos, owns more than 300 acres north of the Kalamazoo River stretching from Blue Star Highway west to Lake Michigan.

The subject site lies west of North Shores’ Commercial Boulevard and east of its private Saugatuck Beach Road to holdings by the channel mouth to Lake Michigan.

The proposed condos would be serviced via the latter roadway. Utilities (gas, electric, fiber and cable) would connect to existing ones there.

The parcel, zoned R-1 residential, lies partly inside a critical dune and wellhead protection area, meaning such a use is allowable should the township grant it Planned Unit Development (PUD) status.

North Shores, which would continue its nearby 5-acre well site donated to the township, proposes a green space and tree preservation along the condominiums’ southern boundary at 135th and east line to buffer the commercial buildings.

Last week’s public hearing was a preliminary review and passed on for futher consideration contingent on meeting conditions. All engineering plans, draft easements, master deed, plus other approvals must be presented before the P.C. again reviews it.

“We note,” said township planner Lynee Wells, “teapplicant will be required to secure review and approval from the Allegan County Drain Commission, Health Department, Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes and Environment (EGLE), Kalamazoo Lake Water & Sewer Authority and Saugatuck Township Fire District.

Included in Wells’ packet was a review letter from the township engineer. The township attorney, she added, must review the master deed, bylaws, all easements and assure access is maintained to the well site.

North Shores builder Scott Bosgraaf has proposed and aggressive timeline seeking permitting approval between 60 and 90 days, with construction to start between 180 and 240 days.