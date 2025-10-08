News Saugatuck/Douglas Commercial Record

Nothing but sincerity

Posted on

… for as far as the eye can see met families coming Saturday to grab among 300 pumpkins set out by the Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt Douglas office. There were free cider and donuts too. Many kids and even some grown-ups came costumed for the festivities. As for who was the cutest pumpkin in the patch, consideration must be given to Remi Mootsey, 10 months old (shown at right) as photographed by her grandma, Kim Laaksonen, a Realtor there.

