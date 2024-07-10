Obituary: Arthur Frederick

Arthur Frederick passed away peacefully in Holland, MI on July 1, 2024, at age 85.

Born in Defiance, Ohio, on Feb. 5, 1939 to his late parents Arthur and Hannah Frederick, Arthur’s life was defined by hard work, selfless generosity and a commitment to serving his local community. He was an Eagle Scout as a youth in Defiance.

Arthur enjoyed a long career focusing on interior design and fine artwork. He founded Arthur & Co., an interior design and consulting business, in 1965 in Defiance, and continued until he announced his retirement in 2015.

In 1985, Arthur and his fellow business partner, Carl Brainard, purchased The Button Gallery in Douglas, focusing on fine artwork and sculptures and endeavoring to represent local artists among others. Arthur operated The Button Gallery until he retired in 2015.

Arthur was a fixture in the local community. He served as a Douglas City Council member and was the Charter President and one of the founding members of the Saugatuck-Douglas Rotary Club. He enjoyed attending and supporting local events and benefits.

The local community was important to Arthur, so much so that he and his late partner, Mark Vander Leek, established and hosted an annual benefit in their home each May to raise needed funds for the Douglas Christian Neighbors charity in Douglas. Arthur hosted these benefits for 17 years.

Beyond charity work, he enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, gardening, baking, chatting on the phone with friends near and far, and hosting dinner parties for friends both new and old.

Arthur is survived by his brother, Lowell Frederick, of Defiance, and cousins Mary Kynast (Frederick) of St. Joe, Michigan and Jim Frederick of Sarasota, Fla.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 19, at 1 p.m. at Community Church of Douglas, 6874 Wiley Rd, Douglas, MI.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be sent to Christian Neighbors, The Allegan County Community Foundation, Ox-Bow, The Arthur & Mark Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Professional service entrusted to Dykstra Funeral Home – Saugatuck Chapel.

