Obituary: Charles Gilman

Charles Gilman, 78, of Easton, Pa. passed away May 14, 2024.

After graduating from Saugatuck High School, Chuck proudly served in the United States Navy, where he developed his expertise in computer programming and formed lifelong friendships.

These connections led him to a fulfilling career as a dedicated Senior Technical Representative at Thoroughbred Software, where he worked for an impressive 50 years before retiring.

While working in Baltimore, Md., Chuck met and married Evelyn Owens. They moved to Long Valley, N.J. and raised their family. After becoming empty nesters, they moved to Georgetown, De. and enjoyed “life on the lake.”

The arrival of their first grandson in 2014 led Chuck and Evelyn to Easton, Pa., where they spent the last decade close to their daughters and growing families.

Chuck is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughters Tracy (Dave) Ballengee and Ashley (John) Dickinson, grandsons Marshall Balengee and Benjamin Dickinson, brother Rick (Sandy) Gilman and sister Jan (Dave) Esch.

