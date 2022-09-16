Obituary: Elizabeth M. “Betty” Balis

Elizabeth “Betty” Balisoria….Jéa

Elizabeth M. “Betty” Balis, age 93, of Clare, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw. Betty was born the daughter of James and Irene Healy on June 3, 1929, in Royal Oak, Michigan. She married Harry “Bill” Balis on May 20, 1950, They remained in Royal Oak where they raised their three children. In 1977, after the family was raised, they built a home in Farwell and made this area their home. Betty had worked in the Housekeeping Department of the Clare Medical Building (Shurlow Medical Clinic) and later for many more years at the Clare Hospital/ Mid-Michigan Medical Center- Clare, now known as MyMichigan Medical. After retiring, she served as a Hospital Auxiliary Volunteer for many years and had achieved the group’s Lifetime Achievement status. Betty was a walking enthusiast and for many years could be spotted clipping down Old 27 on her way to town and back. She loved to swim and fish. She also loved travel and encouraged everyone to do so.

Betty is survived by her children, Charles “Bill” (Nancy) Balis of Royal Oak, Roger (Candace) Balis of Midland, and Mary Ellen (Scott) VanHoose of Clare, her brother, James (Betsey) Healy of Bloomfield Hills, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her brother, John, and a great-grandson Finn Huston.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 16, at 11:00 AM from the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home with Pastor Lane Van officiating. Friends may meet with her family at the funeral home on Thursday, September 15, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to FinnitForward.org If you are unable to attend, you are invited to leave her family an online condolence message on Betty’s page at www.stephenson-wyman.com