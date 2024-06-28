Obituary: George David Williamson, Jr

George David Williamson, Jr., age 69, a lifelong resident of Albion passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, June 16, 2024, under the loving care of his family.

George was born May 2, 1955, in Albion the son of George and Shirley (Adkins) Sr. and they preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Sherry and infant brother, Anthony.

On June 18, 1977, George was united in marriage to the love of his life, Beth Ann (Moon) and she survives.

George was an Albion High School graduate and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Very dear to George’s life was his faith; he was thankful for the love of God that carried and guided he and Beth throughout their lives together within their marriage and in raising their family as well as with his illness. He was also proud and honored to teach Sunday School and serve as an elder within the church.

George was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather who was always gentle and patient. He found happiness in spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He loved walking and many of his family remember fondly the times they spent walking with him. He also loved playing the Lotto, golfing and was a University of Michigan fan. George was a jokester, especially with his grandkids and enjoyed an occasional chili dog and a beer at Charlie’s Tavern in Albion.

In addition to his loving wife of nearly 47 years, Beth Williamson, George also leaves to cherish his memory his children: Christopher (Jennifer) Williamson, David (Sarah) Williamson, Amanda (Christopher) Easterwood; grandchildren: Devin (Maddie Davis) Easterwood, Cadence Easterwood, Ashton Easterwood, Luke Williamson, Avery Williamson, Marshall Williamson, Peyton Easterwood, Andrew Williamson, Mae Williamson, Mia Williamson; brothers, Michael Williamson, Daniel Williamson, Herbert (Tina) Williamson and many other extended family and friends.

George’s family will celebrate his life on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 100 Luther Blvd., in Albion with Pastor Paul Koehn officiating. A luncheon will follow the service and he will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in Plainwell (Gun Plain Twp.) at 2:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the church on the day of the service.

The family is being served by J. Kevin Tidd Funeral Home Albion, Michigan

