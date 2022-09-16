Obituary: James “Jim” A. Ackerman

James “Jim” A. Ackerman passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 12, 2022 in St. Louis, MI at the age of 75. He was born October 28, 1946 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Ruth I. (Kever) Ackerman and James H. Ackerman who preceded him in death.

Jim graduated from Farwell High School, Class of 1964. Following graduation, he proudly served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He later received his Associates degree in Machine Tool Technology from Mid-Michigan Community College where he would later proudly teach some classes.

Jim is survived by the love of his life and wife of 46 years Deborah Kay (Adams) Ackerman. They made a home in Farwell, Michigan, where he was a lifelong resident. Jim is also survived by his sons, James Ackerman of Florida and Glen (George) Ackerman-Behr of Wakefield; daughters, Katherine (Derick) Haller of Coleman, Ann Hanna of Farwell and Melissa (Mauricio) Blood of Lansing, daughter of our heart; brothers, John (Mindy) Ackerman of Farwell and Tom (Paula) Ackerman of Farwell. He loved spending time with his family which included his 9 grandchildren Eric (Karly), Gabbi, Heidi, Sarah (Jon), Katie (Jacob), Dawson, Cassandra (Daniel), Danielle (Christopher), Lyndsi (Riley) and Ally; 2 great grandchildren, Owen James, and Finn Wesley, with one on the way. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Zoey and many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be missed by so many.

Jim had a private pilot license and enjoyed flying his plane any chance he could. He enjoyed camping with family and friends, and spending time at their UP North Cabin. He loved watching science fiction and western movies and television. He loved animals and always had a few pets in residence and always open to another. If you were a friend, you were treated like family.

Services will take place on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Campbell Funeral Home at 408 West Main Street, Farwell, MI. Visitation for family and friends from 11 – 1 P.M. The funeral service will take place at 1 P.M. Burial will take place directly following the service at the Gilmore Township Cemetery with military honors provided by the Clare-Farwell American Legion Post #558. Please share your memories and condolences with Jim’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.