Obituary: Jeffrey Mark Webb

Jeffrey Mark Webb, 67, of Allegan, MI passed away Monday, December 30, 2024. Born October 17, 1957 in Allegan, he was the son of the late Noel and Julia (Rockwell) Webb and on June 22, 1979 he married Julie Brosz. Mark worked at TruHeat in Allegan for over thirty years and obtained his maintenance journeyman’s card during that time. He was a proud member of the UAW. After his time at TruHeat, Mark went to work at Gun Lake Casino for seven years before retirement; he was there on their opening day. He loved the outdoors, especially going camping. Mark had camped on the shores of every Great Lake and the Bay of Funday on the Atlantic Ocean. He loved to visit the local lighthouses while he was on these trips. Mark was an avid Detroit Tigers fan and a music enthusiast with a massive vinyl album collection. He loved snowboarding, watching cheesy old horror movies late at night and working on projects with his son, Michael. He was proud of his native heritage and a member of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi.

Mark is survived by his wife of more than forty-five years, Julie Webb; son, Michael Webb and wife Taylor, who Mark treated like his own daughter; sisters, Jodie (Richard) Palmer and Julie Webb-Mericle; sister-in-law, Ruth Webb; siblings-in-law, Debrorah Brosz, Steve Brosz, Beth (Mike) Warsen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Julia; and his brother, Joel Webb.

A Sacred Fire was lit upon his passing and will remain burning through January 2, 2025 at his son’s home, 155 Naman Court, Wayland, MI 49348.

A memorial gathering will take place at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Saturday, January 4, 2025 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

