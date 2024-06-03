Obituary: John Edward McGonigle

John Edward McGonigle, age 71 peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 19 at his beloved home on Lake Diane in Camden, Michigan. He was born on Aug. 1, 1952, in Lafayette, Indiana to John and Eileen McGonigle.

John was not only a loving father, friend, and husband but also a distinguished educator whose impact resonated deeply within the communities he served. His career in education spanning locations like Albion, Niles, Kentwood, Portage, Cassopolis, Waldron, and Hillsdale, was distinguished by his fervent passion for learning and dedication to school improvement.

Beyond his professional achievements, John was known for his infectious laughter that would light up a room. His incredible storytelling was captivating, weaving tales that sparked laughter and joy in those fortunate enough to share his company.

John’s love of dancing and music brought rhythm and harmony to his life, infusing every moment with vitality and joy. Swaying to the beat of his favorite tune with a drink in hand, he reveled in the sheer delight of movement and melody connecting heart and soul.

In his retirement, John found solace and joy in the tranquility of the lake, where he spent his favorite years boating with friends, family and his beloved dogs Xena and Duke. The serene waters offered him a sanctuary of peace and serenity, where he could unwind, recharge, and share in the beauty of nature with those he loved most.

He is survived by his cherished daughter, Liz (Dan) Olson, John leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion. He is also survived by his siblings, Jane (Al) Oakley, David (Jill) McGonigle, and Patty (Mike) Lueken, as well as mother of his children, Deb (Howe) McGonigle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eileen, and John McGonigle, and his beloved son, Jon McGonigle.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Gary and MaryJo Beale and Al and Phyllis Vitous. Their love and support of John during his final years brought immense comfort, peace, and true friendship. Their dedication and kindness will always be remembered with deep gratitude.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in John’s name are suggested to the High County Humane (www.highcountryhumane.org), honoring his love for animals and his daughter’s work in animal welfare.

John’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, and his spirit will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to be touched by his presence.

A Celebration of Life, honoring John will be held at his house at Lake Diane at 1849 Point Drive, Camden MI 49232 on Saturday, June 8, starting at noon. Lunch, beverages, music, boating and summer lakeside activities will continue throughout the day. We invite you to join us in celebrating his remarkable life together, all are welcome.

Arrangements are entrusted to VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home.