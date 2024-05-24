Obituary: John Oscar Saurer

John Oscar Saurer, 88 of Venice, Florida, passed away into eternal life surrounded by his beloved family, on May 19, 2024 after a brief illness. He was a Christian and lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church. His faith sustained him until the end.

John was born on Dec. 8, 1935, in Pleasant Lake, Indiana to Reuben and Marjorie (Matson) Saurer.

John was raised in Charlotte, Michigan and in 1952 he met his future wife Beth Kays, working summer camp at Duck Lake, Michigan. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1954 and attended Western Michigan University. He and Beth were married in December 1956, and he graduated in 1958 with a degree in business administration. John enjoyed a successful career in sales & marketing and his various jobs took him from Austin, Texas to Albion, Michigan. It was in Albion that John and Beth raised their family, and he began a career at Albion Malleable in the Management Training Program. He also worked in production control, sales and became manager of component supply. He resigned from Albion Malleable and joined the J.W. Hallock Agency, later known as Galtaco Inc, working in material handling and sales of castings for motor vehicles. John retired in 1990 and began spending winter seasons in Florida. He and his wife became full-time Florida residents in 2002, where he enjoyed bird watching, fishing, golfing, nature, family time, all pets and the love of his dog Muffin.

He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 67 years Beth (Kays) Saurer; daughter Cylinda (Haskins) and husband Tim of Englewood, Florida; son Craig Saurer and wife Sue of Rotonda, Florida; daughter Christie (de Nicola) and husband Tony of Englewood, Florida. Precious grandchildren Taylor Haskins and partner Jason Sharer of Greenville, Michigan; Spencer Haskins and wife Mellissa of Keaau, Hawaii; Michael Saurer and wife Lindsay of Lincolnshire, Illinois; Leslie (Saurer) Smith and husband Drew of Port Charlotte, Florida; Kaley (de Nicola) Study and husband Alex of Bradenton, Florida; Ted de Nicola and wife Catherine of Wyckoff, New Jersey; and CJ de Nicola and wife Jaclyn of Hoboken, New Jersey. John is also survived by his most recent family blessings, his great-grandchildren: Korah and Ellianna Haskins; Grayson Saurer; Bennett, Adelaide and Roman Study; and Hazel de Nicola. He is also survived by his brother Richard Saurer and wife Judy of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother Robert Saurer and wife Paula of Henderson, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will occur this summer for family only.