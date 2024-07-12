Obituary: Kathleen Wagner

Kathleen Wagner of Three Rivers died at Ascension Borgess Hospital on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan, on February 1, 1948, to Harold and A. Juanita (Cole) Anderson. She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 1966 and from Parsons Business College in 1967. She was married to Robert Wagner June 1, 1968. She was employed by Three Rivers Hospital for 38 years.

She enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, computer games, and having lunches with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one son, William Wagner. She is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Robert Wagner, Jr.; her sisters, Karen (Richard) Bogerd and Lorraine Anderson; two nephews, Eric (Carol) Bogerd and Kevin (Alexandra) Bogerd; one niece, Emily (James) Terbrack; three great nieces and one great nephew.

Visitation will be held Thursday, July 11, 2024 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Derl Keefer officiating. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Kathleen’s memory may be directed to the Wagner Family c/o Robert Wagner. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

