Obituary: Laureen Ann (Lark) Thomason

Laureen Ann (Lark) Thomason was 69 when she passed peacefully surrounded by family at her side on May 5, 2024. Laureen was born July 28, 1954, in Albion Michigan.

After graduating high school, she went right into the workforce in offices of the Salesman Publications supporting staff members. She then moved up to office manager where she could be seen at the front desk counter for 44 years. Laureen and her husband found their home in Concord, Michigan. She truly enjoyed interacting with people and creating fun and productive environments.

Laureen will always be remembered for her unfailing sense of humor. She enjoyed nothing more than sharing stories and making people laugh with her. She will also be remembered for the relentless passion she had for golf, family, and animals.

Her home had an open door to so many who received undying comfort and love. She was a fabulous cook and loved sharing meals with her family and friends. Above all, Laureen loved sharing her love of life with others.

Laureen is survived by her husband, Scott for 31 years; son Nick Allen; daughter Cheri and husband Brad Aldrich; grandchildren, Nicholas, Tristen, Zander, and Nevaeh; great grandchildren, Temperance, Brentlee, and Gracelyn; Brother-in-law Gary Plumb; nieces and nephews of Concord, Michigan.

Laureen was preceded in death by parents Bob and Jeanine Lark, siblings Deborah Blair and Roxanne Plumb.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28 from noon to 5 p.m. at Concord Hills Golf Course, 7331 Pulaski Road, Concord, MI. 49237