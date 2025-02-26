Obituary: Linda L. Wilson (Meade)

Linda L. Wilson (Meade), 79, of Allegan, Michigan, passed away peacefully Monday, February 17, 2025, with family by her side. Born December 28, 1945, in Allegan, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Lynn and Lillian (Waanders) Meade.

Linda was a lifetime resident of Allegan and a graduate of Allegan High School.

Linda was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend. To know Linda was to love her, and the memory of her will forever be in the hearts of her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Debra (Peter) Olsen, son, Scott Belden; three grandchildren, Alyssia Fitzgerald, Ben Olsen and Greg Olsen; several great-grandchildren; her brother, Gary (Debra) Meade; brother-in-law, Jim Wheat and many special nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Margaret (Tom) Gaby and Sandra Wheat.

