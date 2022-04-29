Mark C. G. Woods Sr, age 54 of Farwell, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 at the McLaren Bay Region Hospital of Bay City, surrounded by those that love him.

On November 5, 1967, Mark was born one of three boys to Frederick and Wilma (Cook) Woods in Clare. Mark was a lifelong member of the Clare area and a graduate of Clare High School. Mark’s career began in his teen years when he took an interest in autobody repair. From there, Mark pursued his master mechanic and automotive technician certificates to go along with an impressive thirty-five-year career in the trade—most notably his long length of time serving as a technician for Benchley Brothers in Clare. Mark enjoyed fishing when he could and “playing” with his tractors that he would repair. He had a passion for animals and classic rock—but only if Kid Rock wasn’t on the playlist. Marks greatest passion was fixing cars and motorbikes with his boys. Those that know Mark, know that his children and grandchildren were most precious to him.

Mark is survived by his life partner Sheila Woods of Farwell, his sons Mark (Brandi) Woods II of Mt. Pleasant, Garrett (Katie) Woods of Mt. Pleasant, Quinton Woods of Farwell, Alan Winter of Clare, and Justin (Gina) Henke of Farwell, and his mother Wilma Cook of Clare. Other survivors include his cherished grandchildren Audrey, Henry, Emma, Oliver, Sawyer, Kaylee, Braelyn, and Justin, his siblings Frederick Woods II and Scott (Cheryl) Woods, his nephews and niece Scott Woods II, Spencer Woods, and Morgan (William) Bryant, and his former spouse Sherri Woods. Mark was called home to be reunited with his father Frederick Woods and his sister-in-law Margaret Woods.

In keeping with Mark’s wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held Thursday, May 5th at 4pm at the Clare VFW. Family will receive friends 1 hour before, with a luncheon to follow. His final place of rest will be the Cherry Grove Cemetery of Clare, close to his family. Donations in honor of Mark may be directed to the family, the Gift of Life Michigan, or to the Clare County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com

