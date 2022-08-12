Obituary: Mary Ellen Beebe Orton

Mary Ellen Beebe Orton, of Detour Village, MI, passed away August 8, 2022 at the age of 74. Mary was born on June 8, 1948 to John and Jeanine Nordquist in Highland Park, MI.

Mary married Douglas M. Beebe on October 9, 1965; he preceded her in death on June 18, 2012. Mary found love again and married Alfred J. Orton on October 27, 2018; he preceded her in death on July 30, 2022.

Mary and Doug spent many happy years together raising their family near Marion, MI. Mary enjoyed her life with many interests, top of the list was crocheting tablecloths and gifting them to loved ones. Mary also enjoyed fishing, camping and playing cornhole. Above all, Mary enjoyed spending time with her family; each and every one of them meant the world to her.

Mary and Alfred loved living in Detour Village, MI in the summer months; often driving to Sault Saint Marie to watch the ships pass through the locks. They spent their winters in Zephyrhills; Florida.

Mary was a caregiver to her core. She spent her life caring for those she loved and anyone who needed her. Just to name of few; many years ago she cared for her friend Nettie Young during the last year of her life. She cared for her beloved husband Doug during his battle with cancer, also her loving husband Fred who she also nursed through cancer. Mary definitely had the caring giving heart.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Betty Hartshorn of Marion, MI; Jeanine (Ralph) Beebe of Zephyrhills, Fl; Sherry (Eric) Swinehart of Marion, MI; her sisters Kathleen (Jim) Hamilton, Tina (David) Lattimer, her brother Peter (Cindy) Nordquist. Grandchildren Stephanie Williams, Jerika Hartshorn, Austin Swinehart, Erica Swinehart and Dallas Swinehart all of Marion, MI. Great grandchildren Jaymison Williams, Zayne Hartsell and Kimberly Williams all of Marion, MI. Stepchildren Tom (Wendy) Orton, Sheila (Tom) Hayden, Joyce (James) Fuller, Mike (Patricia) Orton, Kenneth (Marianna) Orton and their many children and grandchildren. There are too many nieces and nephews to mention, Mary loved each and every one of them.

Mary was preceded in death by her husbands as mentioned her parents her dear son Douglas Lee Beebe and brother John Nordquist.

Celebration of life to be held per Mary’s wishes Saturday August 13th at Bettys home 18148 M 115, Marion, MI 49665 stating at 1:00 p.m.