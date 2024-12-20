Obituary: Maxine “Mickey” (Matthews) (Cowdery) Frymire

Maxine “Mickey” (Matthews) (Cowdery) Frymire passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 5, 2024. The daughter of Donald C. Matthews and Edith Crouch Matthews. Mickey grew up and started school in Fountain and later in Ludington, Michigan. Her first jobs were at Stokley’s Band Camp in Scottsville and at Star Watch Case Company in Ludington. Maxine met her future husband, Roy Nicholas Cowdery when she worked as a waitress in Muskegon. She worked at SD Warren Paper Mill for a number of years in Muskegon. She moved to Allegan, and she worked at Allegan County Courthouse where she retired. Mickey had a great love of flowers and gardening. She baked bread and gave it away as gifts to her family and friends. She was also into oil and pastel paintings and made ceramics. Mickey loved to make quilts and one many blue ribbons and even best of show ribbon on her quilts at the Allegan County Fair, along with winning ribbons on her antique jewelry. Surviving are her children, Linda (Cowdery) Sandahl of Plainwell, Michigan, Roy Allan Cowdery (Mary Redding) of Whitehall, Michigan/Florida, and Roy Owen Cowdery (Denise Rittenhouse) of Pentwater, Michigan. A beloved sister Pearl J. (Matthews) Fredericks of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Beloved sisters-in-law, Bertha (Kolsum) Matthews and Lisa Selders (Matthews). Her beloved nieces, Jerrie Nix, Janelle Whitney, Delight Matthews, Denise Fredericks, Ginger & Wendy Norcross and Lourel Ross who visited, sent communications, cards and gifts over the years. Maxine had 6 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and husbands, Roy N. Cowdery and William Frymire, her son, Gregory Lee Cowdery, sisters, Arlene Edwards and Erma Norcross; brother-in-law, Bob Norcross; brothers, Fred Matthews, Raymond and (Lily Garcia) Matthews; her nephew, Marshall Matthews and nieces, Robin Pomeroy and Kim Matthews. A Private Burial of cremains will take place at Fountain Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral & Cremation Services, 737 E. Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442. Share memories with the family at www.sytsemafh.com.

Like this: Like Loading...