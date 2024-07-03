Obituary: Mr. Jeffrey (Jeff) Ray Mann

Mr. Jeffrey (Jeff) Ray Mann, 62, of Penton, Al, passed away Friday, June14, 2024 at Tallasse Nursing Home.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at Penton Church of God. Rev. Gerald and Veronica Roesly officiated.

Jeff is survived by: mother, Geneva Mann of Penton, Al, sister, Wygelia (Joe) Sims of Union HIll, Al, son, Joshua Mann of Florida, two uncles, four aunts, two nieces, cousins, four great nephews, and one great niece.

