Mr. William Stacy Slagle 67 of Opelika, Alabama died Friday July 1, 2022 at the Community Hospital

in Tallassee, Alabama.

He was born in Opelika June 27, 1955 to the late William Thomas Slagle and Sara Lee Spence Slagle.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday July 6, 2022 at 11AM at the Lebanon Presbyterian Church

in Buffalo, Alabama with burial in the church cemetery with the Rev Jerry Ledbetter officiating.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10AM until 11AM at the church prior to the service.

He is survived by his mother Sara Lee Spence Slagle of Jacksonville, Fl., sister Jane Slagle of

Jacksonville, Fl. brother Lee Slagle of Montgomery, Al.

On line condolences may be sent to jeffjonesfuneralhome.com

Jeff Jones Funeral Home, LaFayette, Al.