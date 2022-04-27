Ms. Minnie Ruth Felton, 62 of Phenix City, AL passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Public Visitation will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, from 12:00PM until 5:00PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 1:00 PM CST at Cross Road Missionary Baptist Church in Auburn, AL, Pastor Johnny R. Green, Sr., Officiating. Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Memorial Cemetery in LaFayette. Ms. Felton is survived by three children, Yolanda Felton of Charlotte, NC, Tonya (Mike) Collins of Summerville, SC, Dantavis (Marquetta) Felton of College Station, TX, a nephew raised as her son, Bryant Felton of Yuba City, California, brothers, Edwin Thomas and Joel (Janice) Thomas, sister, Paula Thomas of Phenix City, AL, uncles: Priestly (Mae Ola) Thompson, Israel Thompson, and Benny Joe Thompson, all of Boston, MA, an aunt, Emma Wilson of Compton, CA, three grandchildren: Tenea Collins of Hyattsville, MD, Jaylin and Grayson Felton of College Station, TX, Amya and Alia Felton of Yuba City, California, ex-husband, William Felton of Auburn, AL, in-laws: Mitchell (Dorothy) Felton of Atlanta, GA, Gloria (Isaac) Hardy of Montgomery, AL and David Felton of Auburn, AL, a special family friend, Margaret Baker of Valley, AL, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements