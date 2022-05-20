Nancy Pearl Hatfield, of Cadillac, passed away on Friday, 13 2022 in her home surrounded by her children at her bedside. She was 81.

Nancy was born on April 22nd, 1941 in Pontiac, Michigan to Cecil and Dorothy Kenyon. She entered into marriage on August 27th, 1960 with Rev. Phillip Hatfield. The couple spent 41 years together until his time of passing in 2002. What is there to say about our dear mother, she was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day and the shelter from a storm. Mom always had a hand ready to lend out in the time of need to anyone. If it be to a stranger or to a friend. If they needed food she would cook, if they need company she would visit, if they needed spiritual uplifting she would lift up his word. She loved to spend time talking about her family; her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sisters, and her Jenison friends that she considered family. Family was everything to Nancy. She cherished big dinners, holidays spent together, potluck gatherings, and most of all, hosting her tea parties. She was a faithful member of the Georgetown Bible Church in Jenison, Michigan. She resided in Jenison at the New Amsterdam Village for 19 years were she made so many special, special friends. She enjoyed spending time outside, taking walks with her sisters and stopping to visit their friends on the way. Summer was always filled with camping while she raised her children, and her sisters continued the camping even after the kids outgrew it. Kickball with the grandkids, basketball at the family reunions, waterball fights- she was always ready for anything. But most of all, we all know how ready she was to meet her maker. A true testimony of a Christian woman. A perfect example of a God fearing woman. How proud we are of our mom. A sad day for us, but a Glorious day for her.

She is survived by loving children, Brenda (Richard) Lautenschlaeger of Cadillac, John (Judy) Hatfield of Marion, Mark (Cathy) of Fruitport, Robin Hatfield (Leslie Spencer) of Marion and Jennifer (Norman) of Marion; 30 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; two very special siblings, Marilyn (Tony) Sturm of Jenison and Tammy (Steve) Swanson of Howard City, not only are they sisters, they are best friends; many loving nieces and nephews, family members and special friends

She was preceded in death by her husband Phillip Hatfield; her parents, Cecil and Dorothy Kenyon, and great-grandson, Kyser Cade Kenyon.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Middle Branch Township Cemetery.

