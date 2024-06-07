Obituary: Paul William Coffman

Paul William Coffman, 50, of Three Rivers, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2024 in Jefferson Township.

Paul was born April 4, 1974 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the son of Daniel Coffman and Cathrine Anne Baker. Paul grew up in Berryville, Clarke County, Virginia at Windy Hill Farms. Around the farm he would tend to the various livestock, maintaining the health of pigs, sheep, and cattle. In his early years he had gained a knack for repairing machinery and gained a love for cultivating crops. Paul graduated from Clarke County High School in 1992. He was involved in the Future Farmers of America and showed livestock throughout his school years. His first job was working for Fleetwood travel trailer, then he later worked for Grafton Schools before joining the military and serving his country.

After his service he moved to Boca Raton, Florida and met his forever partner Tarra Roberts on December 10, 1998. Only a year later they moved to Three Rivers, Michigan and Paul married Tarra Roberts on July 27, 2002. A random ride home from a party turned into a whirlwind of an adventurous life with his lover. The adventurous pair were always looking for the next thrill and experience and gifted the same love of adventure to their two children Hailee and Trinity Coffman. Together the family went on a lot of adventures, including swimming in an underground river in Tulum, Mexico, visiting 12 states and D.C. in 14 days on an east coast food tour, and seeing a wild black bear hiking the trails of Shenandoah National Park. In his life, he cycled through many hobbies. A few of the fun ones were wood burning, bowling, snorkeling, hunting, fishing, chess, and cooking.

When moving to Three Rivers he continued his agricultural career at Pioneer, Grow Alliance, and finally Walther Farms. He had been employed by Walther Farms for the past four years and would come home always expressing his love for his work. Paul would gush about cultivating the lands, creating the proper environments for the crops, and feeding thousands of people through his hard work on a daily basis. He thrived to create a good work environment for everyone that worked around him and inspired countless to do the same.

Paul was the type of man who was always supportive, consistent, and kind. Every morning he would bring coffee and a kiss to his wife before heading to work and he cooked dinner for his family most nights. He offered knowledge on everything he knew to anyone he would meet and loved teaching and learning anything he could. He was the kind of friend that would bring a smile to your face whenever you saw him, the type that could make a crowd full of squares burst into laughter, the type to sit silently and listen to you when there were no words to say. When his words of wisdom weren’t enough, his bear hugs would solve any problem his friends or family would have. Paul was unapologetically himself in every way.

He was a devoted father, mentor, best friend, and husband and will always be cherished and loved by those who met him. Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Tarra Melisa Coffman; daughters, Hailee Ann Coffman and Trinity Racheal Coffman; parents, Daniel Coffman and Cathrine Anne Baker; sisters, Robin Coffman, Meg Martin, and Dale Zimmerman; nieces and nephews, Douglas, Justin, Dani, Jacob, Salem, Kate, and Ryan.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation will be conducted; a celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Donations in Paul’s memory may be directed to the family. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

Like this: Like Loading...