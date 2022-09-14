Obituary: Robert L. Thomson, 79

Robert L. Thomson, 79 of Allegan went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2022.

He was born to the late William “Bill”, Sr. and Ethel (Remington) Thomson on August 26, 1943. He was the youngest and last survivor of 6 children.

Bob attended Allegan High School where he graduated in 1962. He had been employee at the Allegan County Road Commission and had other various jobs throughout his work life where he retired from Spectrum Health Hospital in 2010, working in the maintenance department.

Bob loved his kids and grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved getting together for family gatherings like birthdays, picnics and holidays he loved good food.

Bob had a love for playing music with his guitar and other instruments with his family and friends for many years up until his stoke that took his ability to play away.

Bob had a passion for working in his garage whether it be fixing cars or just tinkering around. He loved cars from the old classics to the Hot Rods it didn’t matter to him. He always looked forward to getting together with his friends to meet for breakfast at various places and going to Dean’s Ice Cream in Plainwell and the Gilmore Car Museum in Richland. His favorite was going to Car shows and better yet riding in them. You could always count on Bob wearing his car shirts daily except for going to church on Sunday.

He loved going to church on Sunday where he grew up attending Bloomingdale Bible church and was currently attending Corner Bible Church.

He is survived by his children Bob (Cheryl) Thomson, Kimberly (Richard) Christman, Petra (Peter) Lahr, Daniel Thomson, Timothy (Sharon) Thomson.

He has 9 grandchildren. Rachel (Scott) Romszewicz, Eric Christman, Samantha Smith, Kayla Dewhurst, Amanda Thomson, Jeff Thomson, Amber (Charlie) Gleason, Timothy (Devon) Thomson, Wesley Thomson and Caitlynn Thomson.

He has 11 great grandchildren. Bailey, Andrew, Aiden, Stiles, Payton, Chase, Colton, Alexis, Jase, Robert and Graysen.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death, by his sisters Shirley Mae Cullum, Petra Ann Summers, and his brothers Duane Thomson, William Jr. (Bill) Thomson, David Thomson, his son Matthew Thomson and grandson Josh Thomson.

Cremation has taken place. Private interment will take place at Popular Hill Cemetery, 2650 30th street, Allegan, MI 49010 located in Monterey Township.

Friends may meet with the family at Corner Bible Church, 4001 124th Ave, Allegan, MI on September 17, 2022 at 11 am where a celebration of life will take place with the Pastor Richard Roth officiating.

The family ask for anyone that has an old car to drive it to the church. A memorial cruise will take place immediately following the service honoring Bob by driving past his home and honking.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask for a memorial donation to be made out to Kim Christman to go toward giving to several organizations that Bob was fond of.