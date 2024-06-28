Obituary: Robert Lee “Bob” Copenhafer

Robert Lee “Bob” Copenhafer, age 76, passed away on June 19, 2024 at his home, losing his battle with ALS that began in 2020. Bob was born on January 27, 1948 in Three Rivers, Michigan the son of George and Elberta (Balke) Copenhafer. Bob graduated from Mendon High School in 1966 and Kansas State University in 1970. While at K-State he was introduced to Rita Erbes and she became his life long love. They married August 21, 1971 in Rita’s home town of La Crosse, Kansas. After living in Manhattan, Kansas they moved to a small farm near Mendon in 1972. It became their life long home. Bob tended to the farm while maintaining full time employment off the farm with several agricultural businesses through the years, retiring in 2016. Bob was a strong supporter of 4-H as a member, parent, leader, and spent several years as the 4-H Sheep Superintendent at the Centreville Fair. He spent several years on the Mendon Township Zoning Board. He was a member of the Friday Afternoon Ag Discussion Group and a lifetime member of Farm Bureau.

Bob’s greatest love was for his family including his wife of 52 years Rita. Son Nathan (Jana) Copenhafer, daughter Tracy (Jason) Scheffler, twin granddaughters Kyla and Mya Copenhafer, sisters Betty Bonnell, Mary Ann Kardys, Suz (Deb Gilmer) Copenhafer; in laws Lawrence (Janette Magalei), Lucinda (Lloyd) Lazarus, also surviving best friend, Cactus Cupp and several special nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors, nad friends from a long life’s path. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Loris and LaVina Erbes, brother-in-law Arthur Bonnell, brother and sister-in-law Stan and Phyllis Copenhafer and brother-in-law Klaus Kardys.

Visitation for Bob will be held on Monday, June 24, 2024 from 4pm until 8pm at the Eickhoff Funeral Home (311 West Main Street, Mendon, MI 49072). Following visiting hours, cremation will take place. On Monday, July 1, 2024 burial will take place in Mendon Cemetery at 11am. It is suggested that memorials made in Bob’s name be directed to the Mendon Township Library, Centrica Care Navigators, or Susan Mast ALS Foundation. Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at eickhofffuneralhome.com

