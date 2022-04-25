FANKHAUSER, Ruth Ann – of Birch Run, age 82, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on January 4, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 12PM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Fellowship Baptist Church. Pastor Darrel Manning officiating. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 10AM until the time of service at 12PM. Memorial contributions can be made to the Open Doors at PO Box 1595, Merrifield, VA. 22116-1595.

Ruth was born in Owosso, Michigan on June 25, 1939, to the late Howard and Mildred (Knaup) Fosnaught. They moved to Marion, Michigan in 1945. She graduated from Marion High School in 1957, and then attended Central Michigan University graduating in 1961. She married her high school sweetheart on July 16, 1961. They lived in Traverse City, Bath, Otisville and Birch Run, Michigan. Ruth Ann taught in the elementary grades in Marion, Traverse City, East Lansing, Lakeville and Birch Run, retiring after 31 years in 1977.

Ruth Ann enjoyed flower gardening, reading, cooking, and her family. She was active in church music, singing solos, duets, trios, ensembles and the choir. Ruth Ann also played the piano and organ. They spent the winters in their fifth wheel mostly in Arizona.

She is survivied by: Husband, William Fankhauser; Sons: David Fankhauser, and Gregory (LeAnna) Fankhauser; Daughters: Carol (Fred) Mathia, and Beth (Dave) Matzke; Grandchildren: Joshua Mathia, Rachel Mathia, Hannah Mathia, Caleb Mathia, Timothy Matzke, Natalie Matzke, Naomi Matzke, William Fankhauser II, and Mitchell Fankhauser; 7 Great Grandchildren; Sister, Mary (Charles) Clauser; Brothers in law: Stanley (Gladys), Paul (Sylvia), and Charles; Sisters in law: Bea Nupotter, and Mary (Robert). She was preceded in death by her parents; Brothers in law: Jack Fankhauser, Richard Brocht, and Robert (Lucy); Sisters in law: Ruth Ann Fankhauser, Ann Brocht, and Beverly Fankhauser. Please sign our guestbook or share an online condolence with the family at www.oguinnfh.com

