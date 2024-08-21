Obituary: Susan Balks, 71

Susan M. Powers Balks, age 71, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, surrounded by her family.

Susan was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. on March 16, 1953. When she was three years old, the family moved to Saugatuck. She graduated from Saugatuck High School and went on to attend Ferris State University.

Susan met the love of her life, John Balks, at the Old Crow Bar in Saugatuck. They married on Sept. 17, 1977 at 7 p.m., and were married for nearly 47 years, just one month shy of their anniversary.

Once wed they settled into life in Holland, eventually building their forever home when their two children were young. Their house became a favorite in the neighborhood, and many of their children’s friends shared how they thought of Susan as a second mom.

Susan and John both developed a love for travel, and she especially loved trips to warmer weather. She also loved cruises on their boat with family and friends around Lake Macatawa and Lake Michigan. They further enjoyed many dinner dates with friends.

Susan retired from USF Holland after 40 years of dedicated service, starting when the company was known as Holland Motor Express.

She always talked warmly about her coffee breaks with her co-workers. She was happy to have the opportunity to work in a job share while her children were in elementary school, where she was able to spend more time with them and support their passions and extracurricular activities.

Susan loved and adored her family. Her two sisters were her best friends, and she loved their shopping trips to Chicago and around Holland, and hosting family gatherings with all their children.

Her loved ones will miss her advice, support, genuine compliments, listening ear and most of all, her love. She was loved by everyone who knew her and will truly be missed.

Susan is survived by her husband John; daughter Kelly (Adam) Hilldore; son Ryan (Bethany) Balks; four grandsons, Caleb Balks, Weston Balks, Hudson Hilldore and Colin Hilldore; a granddaughter, Sutton Hilldore; two sisters: Carol (Len) Zeppo and Linda (Randy) Connor; and a brother-in-law Elmars Vilums.

Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends.

Susan was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jack and Willie Jean Powers; father- and mother-in-law, Ernests and Marija Balks; and a sister-in-law, Lauma Vilums.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Ave., Holland.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 W. Lakewood Blvd., Holland, Rev. Kenneth Eriks presiding. A final viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Harbor Humane Society, 14345 Bagley Street, West Olive, MI 49460.

Professional service entrusted to the Northwood Chapel.